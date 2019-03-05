“AA” GUBER TICKET: COURT TO DETERMINE THE AUTHENTIC CANDIDATE ON MARCH 21ST, 2019

An Owerri High Court has fixed March 21st, 2019 to determine the authentic candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) party in the governorship election in Imo State.

The ruling is consequent upon the case filed by Evang. Myke Ikoku seeking to reclaim his mandate as the authentic candidate of Action Alliance having been earlier nominated by the party and submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a suit No. How/19/2019, the Plaintiff is challenging the unlawful deletion of his name as the lawfully nominated Action Alliance “AA” candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Imo State and replacing same with the name of the Son in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu.

The court had earlier fixed March 4th, 2019 as date to rule on the application seeking to join Chief Uche Nwosu as a party in the case.

With the latest development, it has become clear that the legal tussle to determine the authentic candidate of the party will drag beyound the March 9th Governorship and State House of Assembly election.

What this means is that none of the parties currently contesting the ticket is sure of emerging as the next governor of the State even if Action Alliance (AA) wins the governorship election in the State this Saturday.