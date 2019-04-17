Imo Governor Elect, Ihedioha Moves Abroad, Seek Commmonwealth Partnership

GOVERNOR-ELECT, IMO STATE

Press Release

Imo: Ihedioha seeks Commonwealth Cooperation

Imo State Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, has solicited the support and cooperation of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in the United Kingdom, (CEIC).

Rt. Hon. Ihedioha who was at the Council office in the United Kingdom, Wednesday, on a high level strategic business meeting, said he was there to, “discuss areas of cooperation and assistance to Imo State by the member states, when he assumes office.

He described the meeting as, “fruitful and forward-looking, with expected strategic cooperation in key areas of wealth creation, agriculture, investment and other critical areas geared towards enhancing and developing our potentials for the economic development of the state”.

The Council is an investment arm of the Commonwealth Nations.

The Council’s Chief Executive, Allan Gemmell OBE, congratulated the Governor-elect on his victory at the polls and committed to supporting the state in the areas of: SMEs, Investment promotion, Agricultural potentials, encouraging commonwealth investors to the state, and making Imo an Investment hub among others.

CIEC officials at the meeting were; Chief Executive, Allan Gemmell OBE, Director of Operations Sean Leno and Director of Business Development AQ Hamza.

The Governor-elect had in his team, Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Imo East Senator-elect and member representing Owerri Federal Constituency, Hon Bede Eke, Member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Amb Uche Ogbuagu, member-elect, Imo State House of Assembly, Barr. Chima Nwanna (Transition Technical Committee Secretariat) and Barr Anselm Okorie Secretary, TTC Diaspora Initiative Sub-committee.

Chibuike Onyeukwu

Media Aide to the Governor-elect

April 17, 2019