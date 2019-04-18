ISOPADEC Stinks, As Employment Racketeering Rocks Agency

Except there is intervention from the Government House quarters, the staff strength of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC may be over blown beyond proportion, for authorities to meet financial obligations of workforce, reveals Trumpeta.

Latest report reaching the newspaper has it that top management officials of the interventionist agency are involved in employment scandal where their wives and siblings are the greatest beneficiaries.

Trumpeta learnt that the latest mass employment of workers came up after the governorship election of 9th March, 2019.

According to Trumpeta findings, a top management official is at the center of the alleged racketeering as he is being accused of recruiting cronies and associate persons.

Impeccable sources revealed that, a top management officer used his power to create two additional departments and engaged two people from his locality as the HODs.

The figure, (names withheld) wielding enormous powers and backing of his sponsors who brought him into the establishment allegedly employed his wife and made her a HOD for a vital sector.

While the top official is prosecuting the deal, other management staffs are not left out as the one said to be in charge of administration was also accused of employing four siblings. Trumpeta learnt that the grant of four persons to the official was to allow her perfect the job employment.

This newspaper was informed that in the past few weeks, what the agency has only succeeded in executing was the employment of not less than 280 staffs.

Efforts to speak to the Managing Director, Andrew Nwokeotubo was not possible as his numbers were not available while no staff was willing to speak on the matter