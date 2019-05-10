Rescue Mission’s Fresh Plot To Stop Ihedioha’s Swearing in uncovered

Rescue Mission Fresh Plots To Stop Ihedioha’s Swearing-In Uncovered

.As Litigants of Out-Going Government Approach Fed High Court

Trumpeta was told, that for the fear of consequences of alleged massive socio-political lootings that took place in Imo State from 2011 to 2019, a Group of hired litigants have approached a High Court in Imo State to procure an injunction to stop the swearing-in of a new Governor of Imo State slated to take place on May 29, 2019.

According to information available, the said court case which was meant to come up secretly without the knowledge of the Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and his Agents was blown open by “Whiste Blowers” who swore not to allow Imo State be set on fire by some greedy politicians.

Trumpeta learnt that the matter will come up today in Owerri High Court for first hearing.

This Newspaper learnt that as at the time of going to Press, the Peoples Democratic Party.PDP, was still combing Courts in Imo State to get a copy of the mystery litigation.

It was learnt that the litigants are asking the court to stop the swearing-in of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State, with yet to be discovered reasons, as the hired litigants kept the case to their chests.

Sources pointed accusing fingers at the out-going Government led by Governor Rochas Okorocha who sources said is scared-stiff of handing over power to a successor he did not approve following humongous dealings that did not follow due processes in Government.

According to Imo PDP Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, the Okorocha out-going administration is doing everything possible to forestall the inauguration of a new administration in Imo State.

“Okorocha is afraid of his shadow. Imo people have chosen Ihedioha and PDP for the next four years. Okorocha cannot stop it. He should peacefully handover and return to Ogboko” Ray Emeana told Trumpeta.

A legal luminary who spoke to Trumpeta under anonymity said that immediately after the elections, every matter concerning elections go to the Tribunal and not Court.

“Moreover, since a Governor-Elect has been dully announced by the authority granted such power by the constitution to do so, which is INEC, whatever you do until the swearing-in cannot succeed because you cannot stop a dully announced Governor-Elect from being sworn-in” the legal giant told our Reporter.

Emeana, Imo PDP scribe asked all PDP members and support Groups to storm the court tomorrow in support of their Governor-Elect who has been in oversea seeking for solution to Imo Economic quagmire, before he assumes office.