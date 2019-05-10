Catholic Priest, Father Oscar ‘Month’s Mind’ Holds May 13

Late Rev. Fr. Oscar

By Amaechi Kingsley

On Monday 13th May 2019, all roads will lead to Saint Rose Catholic Church, Ihitte Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo state where the ‘Month’s Mind’ of late Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Fidelis (Oscar) Emecheta Anyanwu who was laid to rest month ago at Orlu Diocesan Cemetery in Imo State will be celebrated.

‘Month’s Mind’ is a Mass celebrated in remembrance of a person one month after death and that of Reverend Father Oscar’s will be led by the Bishop of Orlu Diocese, His Grace, Bishop Augustine Tochukwu Ukwuoma, accompanied by the clergy and religious to bid late Fr. Oscar farewell.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper, the pioneer Chairman of Udo Na Ihunnaya Mbaise socio-cultural group and nephew to the late Priest, Prince Chukwuemeka Anyanwu (Ogbodudu) described the life and times of his uncle as a fruitful one in the service of God and humanity, he explained that the revered priest teaches the Gospel with life inspiring facts and impacting positively on those he comes in contact with.

Prince Ogbodudu informed that aside clergymen and members of Udo Na Ihunnaya expected to grace the event, eminent personalities from walks of life from The Knights and Ladies of St John International Fr Oscar Was their Spiritual Director are also expected at the celebration as he prayed for journey mercies to all who will come attend.

An intimidating resume of late Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Fidelis (Oscar) Emecheta Anyanwu made available to Trumpeta newspaper by Prince Ogbodudu reads;

The brief bio-data of late Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Fidelis (Oscar) Emecheta Anyanwu:

Late Rev. Fr. Oscar was born into the family of late Mr. and Mrs. Simeon Eke Anyanwu and Martha Anyanwu on the 10th of August, 1945 in Umuocham Ihitte, Ezinihitte Ahiara Mbaise in Imo State.

Rev. Fr. Oscar attended Saint Rose primary school in (1954-1960) and proceeded to Saint Mary’s seminary Okpala (1965-1970) and Bigard Memorial seminary Enugu from (1971-1978)for both philosophy and theology.

He furthered at Ludwig Maximillian University Munich, Germany from (1986-1992) where he bagged his licentiate and PHD.

Rev. Fr. Oscar had his Sacrament of Baptism in (1945), first Holy Communion (1958), Confirmation (1966) by Bishop Whelan, LECTOR 1975 at Bigard Enugu, by Bishop GMP Okoye, ACOLYTE in 1976, at Bigard Enugu, by Bishop GMP Okoye, DIACONATE in the year (1977) at Owerri, by Bishop Mark Unegbu and PRIESTLY ORDINATION on 8th July, 1978 at Owerri, by Bishop Mark Unegbu.

Until his death on 27th March 2019, Rev. Fr. Oscar had shepherded the flock of God at;

Saint Gregory’s Parish Ihitteafoukwu in Ahiazu LGA, Imo State

Saint Paul Parish Amiri, Oru West LGA, Imo State

Saint Mary’s Parish Umaka

Chaplain Africa Christian community in Vienna -studies

Saint Theresa Parish Uli

Saint Joseph’s Parish Umuhu Okabia

Saint Joseph’s Parish Amanalor-Okwabala

CKC Parish Akokwa

Saint Joseph’s Parish Umuaka

Saint John’s Parish Umuobom

Domus Clero (2016-2019).