At Last Okorocha Stops New Varsity, Removes Madu, Appoints Ikebudu Imopoly New Rector



By Onyekachi Eze

There are strong indications that Imo State Government has stopped the establishment of the controversial Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Science, Umuagwo by appointing a new Rector, Prof Kingsley O Ikebudu for the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

It would be recalled that confusion enveloped the institution three weeks ago when outgoing governor Okorocha announced the relocations of Imo Poly from the place and establishment of the said University.

The action which members of the host community declared a grand deceit to not only take over their land for agricultural purposes but also have the premises taken over by unknown Public Private Partnership operators led to protests that disrupted academic activities at the institution.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha may have relaxed the University project as a new Rector has been appointed thereby removing Rev Fr Wence Madu who has spent 8 years in the institution. At the creation of the new institutions, Okorocha appointed new Rectors for the new polytechnics and a VC for the Agric Varsity. But a new Rector for Imo Poly has been named.

The new Rector, Kingsley Ikebudu has been handed an appointment letter with effect from 20/5/2019.

By this new appointment, the tenure of the Rector, Madu has expired.