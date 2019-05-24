Handover Date: Imo PDP Youth Warn Okorocha



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State Youth Wing, has warned the out-going Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha over acts that may disrupt the swearing-in exercise of May 29, 2019 that will usher in Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the next Governor of Imo State.

In a press release made available to Trumpeta Newspaper and signed by Imo PDP State Youth leader, Comrade Ahanotu Williams (Aburi) the party alleged that it has discovered plot by the outgoing Governor to send hoodlums and miscreants to disrupt the exercise that comes up at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

According to the release “we have been reliably informed that the embattled out-going Governor of Imo State, obviously of affraid of shadows, has concluded plans to mobilize touts, hoodlums and miscreants to ferment trouble and disrupt the inauguration of the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha come May 29, 2019”

The PDP Youths asked Okorocha to check his files and handover to his successor peacefully and head home like his predecessor did in 2011.

“Governor Okorocha is hereby warned to shun all planned acts of violence and brigandage, peruse his files and prepare his handover notes for Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha” the release said.