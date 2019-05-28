Nekede Land Case: Buyers, Developers Warned As Govt Official Gives Report In Court



The raging issue of alleged illegal acquisition and forcible trespass into the Umuohadagu Land, Nekede in Owerri West LGA a High Court in Owerri is handling has received an input of a government official in charge of conflict resolution.

The case with suit NO: HOW/313/2016 was brought against the Governor of Imo State and others by Chidi Uneze and others against the former’s illegal and forceful trespass into the Umuohiadagu land, Nekede in Owerri West LGA came up on Friday 24th May, 2019 before Honourable Justice Njaka.

Prior to this day, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Bureau for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Engr Peter Ohagwa who had the leave of the Court to settle the case out of Court had written and submitted his report to the Hon. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, copy of which he tendered before the Court on Friday 24th May, 2019 when the case came up for hearing.

It was gathered by this newspaper that in the copy of that same report made available to Chidi Uneze led Concerned Landowners in Umuohiadagu/Umuekwema, Engr. Ohagwa made bold to state that the Chris Okechukwu led defendants (group) and their counsel allegedly could not substantiate their claim on the representation of the Ohia(land) Umuohiadagu/Umuekwema landowners or prove their ownership of any portion of the land in contention.

According to the report of the government official, their action is a clear indication that may have reportedly misled the Governor and his agents into the alleged forceful trespass into the land in question.

At the Court hearing on Friday 24th May, 2019, the Special Adviser submitted that according to the Hon. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development and the Director of Lands, Mr U.D Nwaiwu, the government was unaware that the Chris Okechukwu group, their Attorney, Barr GAS Amadi and their Contractor had moved Caterpillars into the land in question in total disregard of his mediation. He went further to inform the court that he had agreed with the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development to meet with the Chidi Uneze led Concerned Landowners in Umuohiadagu/ Umuekwema, Nekede on 28th May, 2019 for discussion.

The case was adjourned to 30th May, 2019.

Trumpeta further gathered that there had been several Court orders restraining the accused trespassers from further action in the land in question.

Speaking after the court last Friday, the appellants are of the view that based on the foregoing, all allocations by the government on Umuohiadagu land in the guise of it being part of the Alaoma Layout or the so called “Paradise Estate” cannot be genuine and/or substantive as they are allocations premised on the gullibility of unsuspecting and overzealous buyers/developers and therefore Chidi Uneze led Concerned Landowners will not be responsible for any loss incurred by these buyers/developers.

The appellants went further to inform that the general public should also take note of this since the matter is in court.