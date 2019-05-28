

By Onyekachi Eze

The outgoing governor of Imo State and Rescue Mission progenitor, Rochas Okorocha has declared that he has kept a whooping sum of forty two billion naira (#42,000,000,000) for his successor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha made this emphatic statement during the inauguration of Permanent Secretaries, Head of Service and Accountant General yesterday in Owerri.

The governor, according to the press statement signed by his CPS, Sam Onwuemeodo boasts of leaving a huge sum of #42.5bn for Chief Ihedioha, stating that he did so in order not to be any excuses in discharging government duties effectively by his successor.

Owelle Okorocha didn’t only made the public declaration without giving reasons or purpose it was meant for.

He averred that N8.1billion of the money is meant for the payment of salaries and Capital Projects, while N5.2billion is for the payment of Pension Arrears.

In furtherance, the Press statement said, “N7.6billion was meant for the renovation of schools, while N21.6billion was mapped out for rural roads, totaling N42.5billion”.

However, he revealed that the payment of pension arrears and other debts were halted following petitions from some PDP chieftains and the anti graft agencies, EFCC.

Addressing his newly appointees, Rochas Okorocha retorted, “Remember God in discharging your duties. Discharge your duties without fear or favour and also defend your State when the need arises. I gave this State my best. I will do all I can to support the incoming government. Imo State Government have kept aside a total of N4.5b for the in-coming government, and for that reason, I will set up a sub-committee to make sure that the projects they are attached to, come to fruition even when I am out of office or when I will not be available because government is a continuum”.

He continued “The breakdown of these funds are as follows: N8.1b that came into Imo State offers from both State and LG, from FAAC, that money has not been expended as not even one naira has been taken away from it and the money is in Zenith Bank and has not been touched. The second money is N5.2bn in Access Bank, the reminant of the Paris Club fund, not one naira has been removed from it”.

He further stated “The third fund is N7.6b, money that came from UBEC. Imo State has paid a total of N3.8b counterpart fund and UBEC has brought in their N3.8b. That gave us N7.6b. That money is intact and not one naira has been removed from it. The fourth fund is the RAMP fund of $60m representing N21.6b and is also in Imo State Government’s account. It is with First Bank. The money is also here in Imo State and no one naira has been touched”.

According to him “If you total N8.1b plus N5.2b, N7.6b and N21.6b, you have a total of N42.6b which I will be handing over to Emeka Ihedioha led government as from the 29th of May, 2019. How are these money meant to be expended? I want to put it succinctly clear. The N8.1b naira from FAAC usually will cover the cost of salaries and capital projects. This government is expected to spend this N8.1b naira for the payment of salaries for May and also for the payment of other Contractual obligations as may be deemed fit.”