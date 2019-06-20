ISOPADEC, Imo Rubber, Motor Parks Gets New Board Management

A new management team for the troubled Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, is on the way with the Imo State House of Assembly handling confirmation of the nominees.

As at the time of this reports, Trumpeta learnt that nominees of the state government have been forwarded to the state assembly for necessary legislative inputs before the assume duties.

Trumpeta learnt that while an indigene of Oguta town in Oguta has been nominated to act as the Managing Director, a lawyer from Awarra, Bar Magnus Obido will be the Chairman.

Authoritative sources further revealed that the Campaign Coordinator of Ihedioha campaign organization in Ohaji/Egbema, Hon Emeka Alaihe, a former councilor from Egbema Ward A, Hon Achor Ejizu, and a woman from the Agwa Ward of Oguta area are the new members.

It would be recalled that the immediate past House probed the activities of the ISOPADEC before the commission joined other government establishments their managements were dissolved.