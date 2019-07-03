By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government is said to have proposed a prone down of the number of autonomous communities created by the immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Information revealed that fresh verification and audit exercise have commenced at the Cabinet office Owerri as the new Traditional Ruler have been asked to present their certificate of recognition for fresh screening.

Trumpeta also gathered that Governor Emeka Ihedioha has given directives to the State House of Assembly that his re-build Imo agenda administration is not going to create additional autonomous communities and that the 54 autonomous communities hurriedly created by the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha should be reviewed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha in collaboration with Imo House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that before the coming of the Rescue Mission administration in 2011, the number of autonomous communities in Imo State were 400 and now Okorocha increased the number to nearly 700 which made the new administration led by Chief Emeka Ihedioha to raise serious alarm.

Moreover, the chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri it was learnt, had declared that it is important to note that bastardization of the autonomous communities in the State gave credence to the derogatory clich that Igbo people have no powerful Eze (King), adding that it will bring ridicule to the ancient Traditional institution.

The new Ezes have complained that they spent millions of naira before getting the certificate of recognition from the past administration.

They also argued that government is a continuum; therefore, they should be allowed to operate as recognized royal fathers of Imo State since they have done the needful to the past administration.