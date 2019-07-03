An anti graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has resurfaced in Imo State again, barely 2 months they left the state in a vendetta mission against suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as “Yahoo Boys”.

Their presence again in Owerri was at the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, a parastatal saddled with city planning and building approvals.

As at some minutes past 12 noon on Tuesday, some men suspected to be operatives of the EFCC stormed the OCDA premises in an arrest mission of a senior staff heading one of the viable departments of the agency.

Trumpeta gathered that on sighting their presence, staff of OCDA vehemently resisted them, from making any arrest, especially as it was a case connecting a top senior colleague.

From 12 noon to 5pm same day, all efforts to whisk the said staff ,Austin Ukanwa proved abortive as OCDA staff and field marshals formed a barricade at the entrance of the place, thereby making it impossible for the EFCC officials to have their way.

Seeing the angry OCDA workers resisting arrest of the top colleague who also had vowed to protect one of their own from any harm or arrest, the anti graft agents had to depart from there with mission unaccomplished.

It was also gathered that the said staff was finally given an invitation to report to EFCC office yesterday for questioning and examination against the petitions heaped on him.

Meanwhile, the management of OCDA who attended to Trumpeta via a telephone line described it as a “not news”.

However, further revelations have it that despite his level 10status, he showcases much power and wealth beyond that of the General Manager and other top management of the establishment. When developers come with their building plans, the official saddled with responsibilities of charging the fees for approval is accused of forcing them of paying amount ranging from N100,000 to N50,000 and letter of structural fitness of N50,000 which do not allegedly reflect in OCDA account after receipts and letters have been given out.

“He intimidates developers with demolition, of their properties in order to collect huge settlements;

‘Though his department is saddled with the responsibilities of stage by stage inspection of structures being developed within the OCDA territory, 98% of completed buildings within the OCDA territory never got any inspection. At the completion of your building you can pay between 100k to 200k to receive a “cooked” up inspection documents to quality for a permit. This laxity of the department is 100,000 to N50,000 and letter of structural fitness of N50,000 which do not allegedly reflect in OCDA account after receipts and letters have been given out.

Meanwhile, more staff of OCDA are said to have been invited by the anti-graft Law agency for questioning on their bogus life style and activities at the parastatal.