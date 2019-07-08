Tension In Oil Producing Area As ISOPADEC Probe Begins

Tunji Adedeji

Tension is currently brewing in the Imo State Oil rich communities over Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s recent constitution of a panel to look into the activities of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) from May 2011 to May 2019.

The source of the renewed tension in the oil rich region, Trumpeta learnt was appointment of the the following names Chief R.C.O. Ezeogu (Permanent Secretary, Rtd) – Chairman, Mrs. Ugo Anyanwu (Auditor General, Rtd) – Member, Barr. Zach Okoronkwo – Member,Nominee from Oguta – Member,Nominee from Ohaji – Member,Mr. K. C. Otuonye (Deputy Dir. Admin Finance Ministry of Community Government Council & Traditional Affairs) – Secretary.

One of the major worries of former members of the board within the period in review is that a good number of the committee members detailed to look into financial accruals and expenditure of ISOPADEC from May 2011 to May 2019 are not indigenes of the areas.

Another cause of their worries and as stated in the terms of reference is that the Committee was to look into the procurement processes of ISOPADEC and ascertain whether they were made in line with due process, rules and regulations.

The people are also worried that if the Committee looked into all the recruitments/employments in ISOPADEC and ascertain whether they were made in line with laid down rules that some of their sons and daughters may be layed off.

While drawing the attention of the authorities to the brewing tension in the area which they blamed on what they described as the non-challant attitude of past administration, they call on Ihedioha to appoint more of their people

However the most senior civil servant in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) Mrs. Elsie Tagbo RBK Okafor has handed over seal of the Commission to the newly inaugurated Managing Director Engr. Anthony Okwuosha.

This event, in a solemn but simple ceremony, took place today in the Board Room of the Commission’s Secretariat, Owerri.

In attendance were the Governing Board Chairman Barr. Magnus Obido, all the newly inaugurated Commissioners of ISOPADEC, and Management Staff.

Handing over, Mrs. RBK Okafor who is the Legal Director thanked God for an auspicious day as this, and assured the new Board of Management’s preparedness to work very well with them in rebuilding the oil producing areas of Imo State.

Addressing ISOPADEC workers later, the Managing Director Engr. Anthony Okwuosha assured that his administration will not victimize any staff of the Commission.

He warned, however, that they must be up and doing.

“We are here to protect you. But you must earn your pay. Those who have work in their departments will have more work, and those who did not have work will have work created for them “.

Representing the workers, the Union Chairman Comrade Sunny Nnabuo assured the Board of dedication and industrial harmony.

The Board Members, in between, used the opportunity of this handover occasion to tour all offices in ISOPADEC complex.