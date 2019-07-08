Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Fed Constituency: OZB Going As Echendu Gets Certificate of Return

The battle for who represents Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency is becoming tensed with the possibility of Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo losing out to Kingsley Echendu.

Trumpeta had last edition posted a tough challenge Echendu who is of the PDP is giving Ozuruigbo otherwise known as APC.

After OZB had become part of the House of Reps, a Certificate of Return of INEC has been handed to Echendu to replace the former Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly based on court order.

It would be recalled that one of the aspirants to the APC ticket, Harrison Nwadike had gone to court to challenge the OZB’s emergence as party’s candidate forcing a Federal High Court in Owerri to rule that APC has no candidate and the second Runners up being Echendu of PDP be handed INEC Certificate of Return.

Efforts by OZB to stop the effectiveness of the judgment was rejected by Appeal Court but the lawmaker was sworn in when it was observed that a typographical error affected the statement of the judge when presented for clarification.

Trumpeta learnt that haven clarified the error, INEC issued him the COR for swearing in.