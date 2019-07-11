Herdsmen Settlement in Igboland: Biafra Leader, Uwazuruike In Trouble, Faces SSS Invitation

The invitation may not be unconnected to a recent video he showcased online in the social media about resistance to Ruga settlement in the South East states.

According to details Trumpeta obtained, Uwazuruike is expected to meet with the DSS based on the invitation extended to him.

An ally of the MASSOB leader, Chief Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe in a post in the social media revealed that the invitation may be as a result of the released video message that trended worldwide, “where he called on Igbos across the world to rally round against RUGA.

“In that video, Uwazurike Kicked against Ohanaeze leader Nina Nwodo response to the northern threat. Saying that Nina Nwodo being one of the Igbos biggest masquared ought not be the one to reply the message, while faulting World Igbo Congress position and statements on RUGA and state of the nation too.

“He called on Igbos worldwide to reject RUGA and advise Igbo leaders to call for a meeting of all Igbo people to help organize a formidable resistance to the RUGA project in any part of Igbo land.

“Furthermore, he Insisted division, not restructure, is what Nigeria needs and equally revealed how Ojukwu advised him about his renewed struggle for Biafra, when he started MASSOB in 1999, and cautioned him not to do anything that will force the Igbo man to another Civil War”

According to Ajumbe, a politician, “A Highly explosive and frank video though, but not inciting like that of the northern group that threatened the southerners and gave the President a deadline. This was what earned him an invitation by the Nigerian DSS”

Ajumbe further revealed In an SMS Uwazuruike made available, the message reads,”I’m Samson from DSS office Imo state Headquarters Owerri. You are invited to come to DSS Imo state headquarters Owerri tomorrow 11/07/2019 for a meeting with the State Director. Time 1200 hours. You can call this number if you need additional information, pls”.

Ajumbe added”A further inquiry revealed that his invitation is about his video message to Ndi Igbo Worldwide on RUGA”