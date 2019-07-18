ORLU ZONE MONARCHS APPLAUD IHEDIOHA’S TSA POLICY, PLEDGE TOTAL SUPPORT

Traditional Rulers in Orlu Zone have applauded the Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for signing into Law the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for the entire benefits of Imo people and pledged their unalloyed support to his administration.

“The Orlu Zonal Royal Fathers gave the commendation on Tuesday (July 16, 2019) during their Zonal Meeting at the Orlu Zonal Council Hall, Orlu LGA Secretariat, Orlu.

The Zonal Meeting which was presided over by the Chairman, Orlu lone Council of Ndi-Eze, HRH, Eze Caesar Duruegbusuo of Amazano Community in Njaba LGA noted that the signing into law of the TSA by Governor Emeka Ihedioha will go a long way to strengthening the financial boss of the State as well as checkmate Financial recklessness in the system.

The Orlu Zonal Royal Fathers maintained that their colleagues in both Owerri and Okigwe Zones supported their Sons when they were Governors of Imo State at various times and promised to support Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha led administration in the State.

On security issues, the Monarchs assured the Governor of their total support towards combating crime in their various communities towards making Imo State crime free and also enjoined the Governor to look into the issue of Imo Community Watch (ICW) which supposed to work with Traditional Rulers for effective Community Policing.

Regarding the Herdsmen menace, the Royal Fathers called on Governor Ihedioha to join hands with his counterparts across the South East to put a stop to the Herdsmen menace across the South East region.

The Traditional Rulers from Orlu Zone who trooped out in their numbers from the Twelve (12) LGAs of the Zone equally used the occasion to congratulate the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and their illustrious Son, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona for their electoral victory and commend the Governor for the existing cordial relationship between them since their assumption of Office.

Orlu Zone Traditional Rulers however emphasized that the outstanding leadership qualities exhibited by the Governor since he assumed Office showed that he (the Governor) will bring his wealth of experience as former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives to bare throughout his administration in the State.

The meeting attracted the Chairman Orlu LGA Interim Management Committee, Hon, Aloysius Oluigbo, his Deputy, and Barr. Modestus Nwaele and Director of Administration and Genera Services (DAGs), Barr. Anuebonwa among others who came to welcome the Traditional Rulers.

Royal Fathers who spoke during the meeting include, Eze Innocent Mbanefo from Ideato North LGA, Eze Innocent Ikejiofor of Isu LGA, Eze M.C. Duruigbo of Orlu LGA and Eze Mike Nwosu of Ideato North LGA thanked their Zonal Chairman, Eze Caesar Duruegbuso for his good leadership qualities and prayed for periodic meetings of the Zone towards ensuring the unity and progress of Orlu zone Royal Fathers.