At last, a clearer picture of when the Ihedioha administration will commence payment of pensions for retired civil servants in the state has emerged.

A cloud of uncertainty had enveloped payment of pensions after the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha left. While nothing was yet to happen, a committee set up by the state government on the matter only submitted report recently.

But latest report from Government House, Owerri State that subsequently, prospective pensioners would by August this year start receiving their allowances which would be on 100% payment basis.

According to a release by the state government “Following its decision to reform the state’s pension scheme, the Imo State Government hereby announces the commencement of biometric verification exercise for all pensioners in the State.

“The exercise shall be in three steps as follows:

STEP 1 (July 22 – July 29): pre-field work data and pensioners files review.

STEP 2 (July 29 – August 14): verification and biometric capture exercise in designated centres in the 27 LGAs

STEP 3 (August 14 – August 20): commencement of payments in batches.

TIME: 9.00 am – 4.00 pm. Monday to Friday.

“Please come with your identification documents required for verification,

There will be special centers for certain categories of pensioners,

Please look out for further announcements concerning list of centre’s so that you may go to the one nearest to you. The statement further states that

“His Excellency, Governor Emeka Ihedioha conveys his regrets about any inconvenience caused our retirees and senior citizens.

“He seeks the understanding and cooperation of all concerned, pledging that this shall be the last of such verification exercise in Imo State”.