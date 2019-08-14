The Government of Imo State has commenced the reconstruction of Ekeukwu Market located along the popular Douglas Road, Owerri, which was mauled down by the former administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

In a request for expression of interest released by the Imo State Market Development Committee led by Hon Henry Onwukwe, but signed by Bar (Mrs) C J Anyanwu, the Committee asked for “Building Design Consultants on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to Design and Remodel Ekeukwu Market Owerri to an Ultral Modern Market”.

The Government said the market would be remodeled to an International standard with Lock Up Shops, Open Stalls, Truck Park, Car Park, Modern Toilet Facility, Sanitation Equipment, Police Post, Clinic, Banking Halls, etc.

The Committee therefore invites interested but qualified Consultants to indicate by forwarding their letters of interest to No 18 Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Avenue, New Owerri.

According to the release signed by the Secretary, Bar (Mrs) C J Anyanwu, the market would be built under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

It would be recalled that the former administration led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha carried out the demolition of the market against a court order.

In the process of demolishing the market, Traders lost their shops and goods worth Billions of Naira were destroyed.

But majorly, a youth, Somtochukwu lost his life from a stray bullet.