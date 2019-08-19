Alleged Plot To Remove Speaker Unsettles Lawmakers

There is a palpable tension among lawmakers loyal to Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji, Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, over the alleged plot to impeach him by aggrieved lawmakers, mostly dominated by ranking members and minority members. This, Trumpetagathered, may have contributed to calling off of the seven weeks recess just embarked by the lawmakers.

Trumpeta had last week raised the issue of the planned impeachment when it highlighted of serious discomfort among members of the House over certain differences. The reported threat to Imo Speakers office is reportedly traced to the disaffection ravaging the House members.

Trouble started when the speaker while at the hallowed chamber, covertly aided Hon. Nwosu Anyadike, member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise and other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmakers in relaxing House Rules on ranking members heading some committee bodies, so as to compensate lawmakers loyal to him and the Imo state governor, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, in announcement of various committee chairmen and members. Shorty after, the Speaker made the announcement of the committee that sparked fire of disunity and rancor.

Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji, Lawmaker representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency, was the first not to accept the committees where he was both the chairman and member. According to him, he resigned for some obvious reasons that mainly include not following due process in announcement of the committees as the house rules stipulate. The aggrieved lawmakers went underground for fear of being shortchanged in sharing of largesse and further labeling as enemies of the present government.

Ever since then, it has been a cold war in the 9th Assembly that is barely two months in the state legislature. The division is so thick that some lawmakers now prefer to stay quiet and contribute nothing at the hallowed chamber, especially when deliberating on executive bills.

Meanwhile, Hon. Barr. Dominic Ezerioha, member representing Oru West State Constituency and Information committee chairman, told Trumpeta through phone chat that the alleged impeachment is a pure rumour that has no foundation. He said that the entire 27 lawmakers especially PDP members, are solidly behind Speaker Chiji as he has continued to make Imo state proud. He informed that PDP has 20 members and are in majority.

Reacting to calling off their recess, the information committee chairman said that they are likely to sit today if the clerk sends such message. He said that their love for Imo state would convince them to break out of recess hence there are special matters to be looked into. He appealed to journalists not to be cowed into peddling such rumors.