Ihedioha Gets Judicial Commission For N20bn Zigreat Money, Other Contracts

In apparent bid to investigate how a particular company got Billion Naira worth of contract from the Imo State Government, after it was registered after former Governor Rochas Okorocha came into power in 2011, the Emeka Ihedioha regime has set up a panel if Inquiry.

People of the state were astonished few weeks ago how the particular firm, Zigreat International Company, with address at No 5 Ugbelle, Ideato South was reported to have gotten not less than six major contracts from the Okorocha administration valued at N20bn.

Trumpeta also leant that there are various contracts the manner it was awarded, cost and execution remain suspicious, warranting the set up of panel of Inquiry into award of contracts.

So far, this newspaper hasn’t been able to locate the No5 Ugbelle Street, Ideato South and true identity of the owners and directors of the Zigreat Company, an indication that a panel of Inquiry is needed to uncover the details.

According to a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to Ihedioha, Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on contracts awarded in Imo State between June 2006 to May 2019 will be main focus of the panel.

The members are Hon Justice B.C Iheaka Chairman, Engr Chris Ibeh, Member, Ifeyinwa Maureen Okafor member, Dr Samuel Ifeanyi Onwuasoanya Member and Barr Stanley Imo.

Others are Mr Paschal Uzokwu-Member, Barr Aloy Ejimako-Member and Dame Comfort Obi-Secretary. They have already being sworn in.