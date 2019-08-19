Athan Ogoh Describes Ihedioha As God-Sent, Berates Okorocha’s Critics

A former commissioner in Imo State Hon. Athan Uchechukwugeme Ogoh, has hailed the decisive efforts of governor Emeka Ihedioha’s led administration to place the state economy on a rebounced socio-economic rejuvenation.

Hon. Ogoh who has held several positions in the state, stated this recently in Owerri while interacting with the press on the state of Imo.

He bemoaned the recent media attacks on Governor Emeka Ihedioha by Rochas Okorocha, stating that such vituperation was a crass display of ignorance.

He explained that former governor Okorocha caused colossal damage in all the facets of the state economy therefore wondered why such a man should still muscle the guts to speak ill of a genuine effort of this administration to fix the rot.

He said, “If Okorocha is knowledgeable and has conscience, he should have kept quiet and stop talking about the activities of the current administration”.

Hon. Ogoh observed that even if governor Ihedioha has N300 billion in cash, it still would not have been possible for him to fix within this short span the immeasurable destruction caused by Okorocha within his 8 years tenure .

He however expressed happiness in the wide acceptance governor Ihedioha’s government is receiving across political party boundaries.

He charged the media to rise up and be in the fore-front of ex-raying the ills of the past administration so that Imolites will appreciate the level of decay.

Hon. Ogoh said that the governor should have no business replying the unguided utterances of Rochas Okorocha aimed at smearing the Rebuild Imo administration but placed such responsibility at the door step of the media.

He described the press under Governor Emeka Ihedioha as free from suppression, gag and all forms of efforts to stifles the media as was the case under Okorocha’s administration.

Reacting to question on the activities of the

State Recovery Committee on government properties, he called on Imo people to join hands with the committee to ensure that all stolen property belonging to Imo people are recovered.

He said, “the people should provide relevant information to the committee. If Okorocha and his team have anything that belong to Imo State he should bring them out. The truth is that Governor Emeka Ihedioha will not jail Okorocha, rather, Okorocha will jail himself”.

He berated former governor Okorocha for his irrational policies.

Particularly, chief Ogoh wondered why Okorocha should destroy his properties because he refused to support his government.

Such obnoxious policies, according to him, marked the character of the former governor who has no respect for due process.

He expressed optimism that even the position the former governor is occupying at the moment as the senator representing Orlu Zone, will be up turned by the judiciary, because according to him, Rochas did not win the election.

On the recent appointments made by governor Ihedioha, Hon. Ogoh, said that they are well thought out.

He described the governor as a man who has a long standing experience having served in the national legislature for 12 years.

On why he is not considered for appointment in spite of his pedigree, Hon. Ogoh explained that there are about six million Imo people to be appointed hence not everybody will appointment in Ihedioha’s rebuild Imo administration.

He said he is qualified just as most Imolites are also fit to serve in the rebuild imo government.

Hon. Ogoh iterated that the 12 years Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha served in Federal House, is a show of capacity that enhanced his wise decisions in recent appointments.

He referred to a certain legislators from Orlu zone who was busy building structures to win a second tenure in to build the political structure to work for the governor.

He dismissed the issue that some people do not like the governor, noting that not everybody will love him.

He said those who peddle such view are petty and unnecessarily envious.

According to him, “this government is government of the people. Imo people voted for him and they are strongly behind him. Let’s not do things that will derail the excellent job this administration has started,” he admonished.

He called on Imo people to be patient and support the government as they have always done.