Imo Holds Maiden : Stakeholders Open Participatory Budget System Today

In line with the promise of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State that His Administration will be guided by rule of law, transparency and participatory governance, the 1st Open Budget Stake-holders forum of this Administration will take place today Thursday 22ndAugust, 2019 at Ahajioku Centre, New Owerri.

According to Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning Hon. Reginald Ibebuzor in a statement said that the 2020 fiscal year Budget has commenced with release of Call Circular on 1st July 2019 to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State which was followed by Budget briefing with Directors of Accounts and Planning in MDAs and that of State Budget committee meeting comprising the Head of Service, Accountant-General of the State, State Auditor-General, The Ag. Permanent Secretary, the Director of Budget and Director Macro Economic Planning of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The Statement further stated that the Open Budget Stakeholders Forum is being packaged by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Hope Givers Initiative, an NGO that is committed to Open Budget System through voice of the people programme (V2P) and the essence is to practicalise the campaign promises of His Excellency Governor Ihedioha to run a oarticipatory Governance. The statement equally revealed that Citizens of the State will make input into 2020 Budget of the State at the forum which is anchored on Rebuild Imo project as participants are drawn from Government side and Citizens at LGAs and Community levels.

While Governor Ihedioha will lead His Cabinet, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji will lead Imo Law makers and Local Government Interim Management Committee Chairmen are expected to lead 4 – man team from their respective LGAs made of one president General, a youth leader, a Special Citizen and 2019 August meeting women coordinator.

Meanwhile, 3 LGAs namely Owerri Municipal, Orlu and Okigwe had been selected as pilot scheme LGAs that will send representatives from Community levels to undertake the community charter demand Budgeting.

Ag. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget Rev. Reginald Udeh and the Executive Director Hope Givers Initiative Mrs. Onyeka Udegbulam all corroborated the Stakeholders Forum as worthwhile programmes, asserting that all is set for a successful event.

The statement therefore enjoined Ndi Imo to appreciate Governor Ihedioha for His commitment towards giving the people of the state a Budget that is going to be Citizens driven to achieving Rebuild Imo project.

According to Director of Budget Mr. Victor Godson Okereke, Participatory or Open Budget System is a better budgeting concept than the earlier Executive or Ministerial System of budgeting which lacked Citizen input thereby^ making executive impose projects on political reasons whether deserved or not by the Community.