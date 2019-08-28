UCHE OGBUAGU EMPOWERS IKEDURU WOMEN ON AUGUST MEETING

It was Celebration galore at the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Secretariat Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State as the Member Representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Amb Uche Ogbuagu empowers 29 women from the 29 Autonomous Communities that make up Ikeduru State Constituency.

This was the aftermath of his promise at the 2019 women August Meeting held at Ikeduru Stadium Iho.

The beneficiaries were carefully chosen by leaders in their various communities and were given cash gifts by the Member to boast their businesses as part of Amb. Ogbuagu’s vision to raise the per-capita income of the rural dwellers and place food on the tables of his Ikeduru constituents.

Disbursing the Honourable Member’s largesse to the women, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Ikeduru Local Government Area Deacon Innocent Ofurum charged the women to utilize effectively the funds made available to them, as well as praying for Amb. Ogbuagu, his family and the PDP family in Ikeduru.

Deacon Ofurum also called on them to always support the current administration in the state as more dividends of democracy will get to them.

He told them that PDP administration does not discriminate, and that was why they were chosen because they are Ikeduru indigenes despite their party affiliations.

The women who received the assistance all pledged to utilize the funds appropriately as well as support Amb. Uche Ogbuagu in all his programs to better Ikeduru.

They described him as a man with the heart of gold and prayed God to always sustain him and his family, while describing the gesture as the first of its kind from any representative from Ikeduru.