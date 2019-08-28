How Released Anglican Bishop’s Wife Got “First Class” Treatment In Kidnappers Den

It was jubilation and praises to God in the entire Ikeduru Anglican Diocese and environs as the news of the release of Mrs Anuli Maduwike, wife of the Bishop, swept across the area like a volcano.

Mrs Anuli Maduwike was kidnapped Thursday last week at Ekemele, Akabo area in Ikeduru LGA at about 9pm as she was returning from Owerri to Atta alongside her driver and another relation.

A source who spoke to Trumpeta on condition of anonymity, said she was released Tuesday between 8-9am. The source did not disclose whether any ransom was paid but quickly added that the abductors gave their captive a queenly treat as well as gave her back all her seized belongings. According to the source, close to the family, irrespective of what other victims of kidnap go through, the testimony from Mama Ikeduru showed that she was given “First Class” treatment in terms of approach. The informant further revealed that her captors apparently aware of her personality as wife of the Bishop didn’t attempt to harm her as their focus was only in money for ransome.

On where she was taken to, the source said, “All these details you are asking for are immaterial, the important thing is that she returned unhurt and intact and we thank God”.