Kidnapping: Mbaise Community Invokes Death Course On Perpetrators

The rate at which residents of Imo State are abducted by criminals suspected to be kidnappers has forced the people of Ngurunwenkwo Nguru autonomous community of Aboh Mbaise to impose curse on the perpetrators.

Communities in the state have been witnessing series of kidnapping cases. Only recently a youth was killed after a failed kidnap attempt of a woman at Nkwogwu market, in Aboh Mbaise.

It was learnt that a desperate attempt by the suspected kidnappers to abduct a woman at the area was futile but not without taking the life of a young man and vandalisation of property.

Worried about the development which signified danger to lives of the people, the community led by the traditional ruler, Eze Demian Njoku and other members of the cabinet were forced to invoke curses on suspected criminals in the community.

This newspaper was informed that the Eze with members of his cabinet decided to invoke the curse that anyone who takes part in any of the crime in the community shall be met with death.