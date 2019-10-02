Months After ISOPADEC Promise, Ohaji/Egbema LGA Still in Darkness

The enthusaism that welcomed the new board of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, that it would bring forth a paradigin shift from the past appears to be a lost hope if unfolding events surrounding the activities of the government agency are anything to go by now.

It would be recalled that few weeks after Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha came on board as the governor, the board of ISOPADEC which had Andrew Nwoketubo as Managing Director was dissolved.

A new board with Magnus Obido and Emmanuel Okwuosa were inaugurated as chairman and MD respectively.

The new Management didn’t hesitate to state that part of its first primary assignment is to ensure areas in the two oil bearing LGAs of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta are reconnected to public power supply.

Majority of towns in the two sister communities have been thrown into darkness since the Okorocha era prompting ISOPADEC to promise power restoration in the new dispensation.

But our correspondent who visited the localities noticed that public power supply is yet to be restored as majority of the people in Ohaji/Egbema still live in darkness.

Though, the newspaper learnt that some part of Oguta LGA may have been reconnected but nothing impressive has been done yet in Ohaji/Egbema.

Except for communities of Ohaji like Mgbirichi, Umuagwo, Umuokanne, Obosima and Umunwaku on the major roads in the state who have public power supply before now, others like Umuapu, Obitti, Mgbuisi, Awarra and Asaa are still in darkness.

Residents of the area had expected a kind of succor from the new ISOPADEC Management. It was even believed that communities in the affected areas would have used public power supply to mark the 100 days in office of governor Ihedioha.

Efforts to get the Management proved abortive but a senior staff who carved for anonymity said that efforts are in top gear for ISOPADEC to put smiles on the faces of the people through public power supply.