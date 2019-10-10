Imo Assembly Junction To Collapse; Experts Alert Motorist Against Danger

Except an urgent attention is applied by the Imo State government as a measure to rescue one of the roads in Owerri, the tunnel connecting Imo State House of Assembly to World Bank Housing Estate otherwise known as Aguiyi Ironsi is at the verge of collapse.

The tunnel is a wailing disaster if the state of the road is anything to go by.

Trumpeta correspondent who was at the road noticed serious cracks on the overhead surface of the tunnel.

It would be recalled the, administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha had built the tunnel and named it Aguiyi Ironsi tunnel.

But motorists are not only experiencing difficult challenges making use of the road but are at the risk of being caught up should there be a disaster arising from the cracked road.

Trumpeta also recalled that since the two tunnels were constructed on Porthacourt road, motorists have had good use of the connecting roads