Imo Council Election: No Going Back, Says ISIEC

The Chairman of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, Barr Julius Onyenauchenya has made it clear that the Imo State Electoral Body is preparing for the State Council Election.

Speaking to Trumpeta on phone, the Chief Electoral Umpire disclosed that ISIEC has been consulting concerned Stake holders, and putting her house in order to conduct Local Government Election in the State.

He said that the present ISIEC was inaugurated on July and has up to December to prepare for the council election.

Bar Onyenuchenya said that the Electoral body is committed to giving Imo State a free and model election that will be reckoned with, pointing out that the Body has been busy working out modalities on how to carry out the election.

He said that soon, the Electoral Body will publicly make available the guideline of the election, which will contain the specifications that would be followed both by the contestants and Imo voters.

He said that ISIEC will give a Ninety Notice to all those involved as stipulated by the electoral Law.

He therefore asked political parties and those interested to participate in the election to begin the preparation now, as ISIEC will not entertain excuses from any quarters.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has indicated interest to participate in the council election whenever the ISIEC is ready.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are certainly warming up to confront other political parties in the election.

However, the All Progressive Congress, APC are yet to make their intension in the Imo Council Polls known to ISIEC, a source told Trumpeta.