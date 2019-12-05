Why Ex Imo Speaker Must Leave Our Party – PDP

Reasons why the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State Chapter wants a former House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha and Mrs Charles Oborgu to leave the party has started surfacing.

According to a release signed the party state publicity secretary, Damian Opara;

“The State Executive Committee of the PDP, Imo State Chapter after a painstaking and thorough review of the recommendations for the expulsion of Rt. Hon. Godfrey .K. Dikeocha and Mr. Charles Oborgu from PDP, for gross misconducts and anti Party activities, by both their Ward, Aboh Mbaise LGA, and Owerri Senatorial District of our great Party, the expulsion of the above named persons from the PDP, Imo State Chapter as recommended is hereby rectified and approved.

“Rt. Hon. Godfrey .K. Dikeocha and Mr. Charles Oborgu are thereby expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party forthwith.

“Consequently upon their expulsion from the Party, any person(s), individuals dealing with them with regard to any PDP affair is doing so at his/her own risk.