Commercial Drivers Embark  Protest  On Owerri  Street Over Extortion

Commercial Drivers in Owerri the capital city of Imo State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against what they termed multiple and over bearing extortion.

According to some of the drivers who spoke to Trumpeta in anonymity, they lamented over the unjust manner multiple task force men and some acclaimed agents of ENTRACO have been extorting them.

They called on the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha to please come to their aid by harmonizing the levies imposed on them and make it moderate so they can also meet their personal responsibilities as most of them are family men as well as paying for the high purchased vehicles.

The drivers maintained that they are ready to work with the rebuild Imo administration for the agenda of the government and the good intentions of the governor to be properly actualized but insisted that they will appreciate if their own plight is also looked into and ameliorated.