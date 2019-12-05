Despite the end of primaries and conduct of the 2019 general elections which ended eight months ago, the troubles among Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC is unending.

The latest is the battle over who controls the structures of the party from ward to state levels which has resurrected.

It would be recalled that prior to the last APC congresses and primaries, the party witnessed season of turmoil leading to divisions that created factions and divided leadership structures.

Following the sack of the Dan Nwafor led exco by the Adams Oshiomole led National Leadership; a caretaker committee led by Prince Marcon Nlemigbo was put in place thereby forcing the former to approach the court.

Trumpeta however learnt that a court case instituted by Nwafor has knocked off objections from Adams Oshiomole, thereby setting up Nwafor who is of the Okorocha mentored AA/APC alliance against Nlemigbo enjoying the support of camp Hope Uzodinma and his coalition group.

While Nwafor runs office at the IMSU roundabout, the opposing Uzodinma and Coalition run theirs in Okigwe road. The court decision has further opened up frontiers of crisis as the two groups will continue to battle for who controls the soul of the party in Imo.