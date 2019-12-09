Ikeduru Integrity Forum Visits Nwawuba Highlights Constituent Gray Areas of Interest

Tunji Adedeji

A group under the aegis of Ikeduru Integrity Forum, made up people of proven integrity drawn from different field has paid a courtesy visit on Hon Henry Nwawuba, member Representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Federal House of Representatives in bid to promote programs that are beneficial to his constituent.

Speaking during the visit held last Saturday at Hon Henry Nwawuba constituency office in Mbaitoli LGA, Sir Polly Ubechu, the Chairman of Ikeduru Integrity Forum, who spoke on behalf the group highlighted some gray areas of interest such as road infrastructure, education, employment, health and security to the lawmaker. The Chairman also congratulated Hon Henry Nwawuba who is also Vice Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC on his victory in the polls while hoping that his constituent would feel the positive impact of his administration.

Ubechu also reminded the soft spoken lawmaker that most of the schools in the LGA are in pitiable state and any intervention in that regard will be greatly appreciated by the people.

The Chairman said the most challenging problem facing the local Government Area is road infrastructure, saying that his group appreciates the fact that he is a legislature but his position in the House on NDDC could be of immense assistance to their constituency.

He recalled that the rate of unemployment in the country is frightening, as much as your office can attract both in the minister, agencies and non public sectors, posterity will have your name written in gold.

While appreciating the efforts of everyone who has contributed overtly in the sustenance of peace and security in the constituency, the group said there are areas of obvious need, which through Nwawuba’s office they can present to the government.

Speaking shortly Chief Joe Odikanwa, President Imo State Amalgamated Market and Traders Association, ISAMATA was full of praises for the lawmaker ,even as he appealed to Nwawuba to use his good office to elevate the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp at Ikeduru to a Divisional Status and also make increase the DSS presence in the council area.

In his response, the lawmaker thanked the members of Ikeduru Integrity Forum for finding time to come visit him and promised to look into all the matters presented to him by the group.

The lawmaker who described his achievement in office as work in progress raised eyebrows over what he described as extortion of Southeast people by Nigeria police, saying it’s so embarrassing to them as a people and not acceptable.

The vibrant lawmaker said the untold hardship on the people of Southeast is becoming worrisome noting that most people are now afraid of going to spend their yelutide period with their loved ones because of the embarrassment they are going to face on the road.

Nwawuba assured he would draw the attention of the federal government to the ugly situation in South east, adding that police are there to protect lives and properties, not to cause untold hardship on the people.

He said,” I think it’s quit unfortunate and there must be an attitudinal change here. The Nigeria police force should not see south east as an avenue of making money.”

He vow to draw the federal government attention to the ugly situation by Putting it on front burner and call the attention of authority to address the issue of police checking point.