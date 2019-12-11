Ban On E- Dey Work Affects Wednesday Worship Programs

Following the statement issued by the office of the Episcopal Vicar for the laity on the proscription of cannanland adoration ministry ake E-Dey Work in Ahiara Diocese, by the Apostolic Administration of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, on the 5th of December 2019, worshippers of the ministry has keep off from the adoration ground due to fear of what meant happen during adoration.

Trumpeta reporter who gathered information about the recent event happening in the place gathered that must worshippers has refuse to be going for the adoration because of fear that something unknown meant happen when adoration is ungoing making them to stop for now till when things will be normal.

It was also review that since the Ban was made public, adoration worshippers has been in fear for what the outcome of the investigation panel set by the apostolic administrator of Ahiara Diocese most Rev Lucius I.Ugorji.

It could be recall that the society of Divine vacations came to Nigerian in 1988 at the invitation of the premier Bishop of Ahiara Diocese Most Rev Victor Adibe Chikwe of blessed memory and the congregation established her first religious community in Ahiara Diocese at Christ the King Parish, Mpam Owerre and later her house of formation at Isiala Oparanadim Ekwerazu, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

In formation further state that the SDV congregation administers two parishes in Ahiara Diocese at the pleasure and discretion of the Bishop or the Apostolic Administrators as is presently the case in the Diocese namely, St Peter’s Parish, Isiala Oparanadim and St Anthony and Patrick Ibeku Okwuato.

There two parishes were given to the congregation to run by the late Bishop Victor Chikwe.

It was also gathered that Rev Fr Magnus Ebere SDV, is not an incardinated priest of Ahiara Diocese even though he hails from a community in Ahiara Diocese called Obokwu Obizi adding that he does not enjoy the rights and privileges of an incardinated priest of Ahiara Diocese.

Fr Ebere SDV is a religious priest who could be invited to work in Ahiara Diocese or in any other Diocese for that matter but strictly by invitation and always at the pleasure and discretion of the local ordinary, that is, the Diocesan Bishop or as in the case of Ahiara Diocese at present, the Apostolic Administrator.