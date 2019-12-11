Revealed: Why Imo Assembly Yet To Pass 2020 Budget

Nothing yet has been heard about the passage of the Bill by the Legislature weeks after the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha presented the 2020 Imo State Budget to the House of Assembly.

However, while speaking to Imo Newspaper Publishers Association INPA who paid a courtesy call on the Leadership of the House yesterday, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Chiji Collins speaking through the House Committee Chairman on Information and Judiciary, Hon Bar Dominic Ezerioha assured that the 2020 Imo Budget debate is in progress.

The Speaker maintained that passing of budget is a serious business because it contains the entire income and expenditure of the fiscal year, and therefore must go through proper scrutiny.

He disclosed that the budget in question is meant for next year, and therefore an “anticipated budget” which he said will run from next year, and therefore there is still ample time to go through the voluminous document for proper perusal before its passage as a Bill.

The Speaker assured that before the end of 2019 Legislative year, the 2020 Budget would be treated for the Executive Arm to start on a good footing in January for the good of the masses.

The Chief Lawmaker said that the 9th Imo House of Assembly has performed better than most of its colleagues in the Federation, pointing that they even work till to late nights in order to serve Imo people better, stressing that sitting up till 6pm is part of the duty of the legislature as contained in its order of service.

The Speaker regretted that most Newspapers now dwell on false information without verifying the stories before publishing.

He said he is not afraid of personal criticism or about the House of Assembly, but asked that those who want to write must be sure of what they write, than mislead the public, since Journalists are respected in the society.

In his reply, the Leader of the Delegation and Chairman of Imo Newspaper Publishers Association INPA, Hon Henry Ekpe thanked the Leadership of Imo House of Assembly led by the Speaker Rt Hon Chiji Collins for their efforts in supporting the other Arms Government for a progressive Imo State.

Hon Ekpe explained that while Imo Publishers believe in the peace and development of the State, but INPA still owe it a duty to inform the Imo masses about goings-on in the State through their various Newspapers no matter whose ox is gored.

The INPA chairman urged the IMHA to be alert of fake Journalists who hide under the name of Newspapers in Imo State to extort unsuspecting public.

“We have our accredited Reporters for the Imo House of Assembly. Whoever is not accredited is not a Reporter from INPA members” Ekpe said.