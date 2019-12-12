Revenue Generation: Shop Owners in Govt Market To Pay N1,500 Levy For Development

By Okey Alozie

In line with the rebuild programe of the present administration, the state government after a crucial meeting with leaders of major markets in the 27 local government areas on Tuesday at state secretariat resolved that each shop owner is expected to pay N1500 monthly as market levy.

The commissioner incharge of commerce who represented Governor Emeka Ihedioha at the meeting hinted that it is necessary and compulsory for each trader with look up shop to pay the levy of N1500 to enable government develop the markets and maintain facilities.

In his words, “from the money paid by the shop owners, we shall use it to settle sanitation bills, ministry of commerce and other logistics” the Commissioner explained.

Information revealed that the traders have earlier refused to pay any levy because of ill treatment metted on them by government agents who were accused to have brought crisis into the major markets in the state.

The traders complained that there elected Exco were forcefully removed from office by group of people who claimed to be working with the market development authority.

According to them, since the removal of elected leaders, things appeared to have turned upside down in Imo markets.

In his reaction, the commissioner incharge of commerce upheld the decision of the traders and reinstated the sacked elected leaders of the market.

He directed that they should go back and complete their tenure in their various markets.

It was finally agreed that the enforcement of the payment of N1500 market levy will commences on Thursday as those who are unable to pay will be arrested by the taskforce members.