Fresh EFCC Fear Grips Yahoo-Yahoo Boys Over Arrest In Imo

Another round of fear has taken over the minds of suspected Yahoo Yahoo operators in Imo who have again gone into hibernation for fear of arrest by security agencies.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has commenced fresh arrest of suspected fraudsters known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys.

It would be recalled that EFCC had few months ago maintained continued raid of the Yahoo-Yahoo boys in Owerri.

A renewed raid in the capital city, by EFCC operatives last weekend saw about 29 suspected fraudsters, including a 16 year old arrested at different raids.

The EFCC raid may not be unconnected to the influx of young men with flashy cars trooping into Owerri for the Christmas festive.

EFCC’s onslaught on the suspected Yahoo-Yahoo boys have sent tensed moments into the minds of the internet fraudsters who are worried over the fresh arrest.

Trumpeta discovered that after last Friday’s arrest of 29 suspects, weekend grooves in Owerri was at low ebb sending signals that the suspected Yahoo-Yahoo boys may have gone underground to avoid arrest. In the past, it is a common sight to notice young men with dreadlocks and fancy looks litter the streets especially during late hours. The boys who flood hospitality outfits showcase affluence. But such razzmatazz has reduced indicating that EFCC fear has crept in.