Owerri Leader, Oweaya Felicitates With Fr Okigbo, As Catholic Priest Marks 25 Years In Priesthood

By Onyeananam Edmund

Renowned community leader and philanthropist of Owerri Municipal extraction of Imo State, Chief Honourable Dr Christian Oweaya Anukam, KSM, Agbawodike-Izu Owere yesterday poured encomium on the Catholic Priest from Umunkulo Umuguma in Owerri West LGA Reverend Fr Austin Okigbo as the man of God marks his 25th years in priesthood on the 28th of December.

Speaking with newsmen in his office at Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State, the community leader congratulated the Catholic Priest on behalf of his entire family, including his children and grand-children. He described the catholic priest as a quintessential servant of God, whose good works resonate far and wide.

He said, “The joy in my entire family knows no bounds. Father Okigbo made great impact during his priesthood. I, ab-initio contributed during his priestly ordination”.

Chief Oweaya said the good works done by the priest touched him so dearly, which prompted him to bring back electrical power supply to the minor seminary in Naze where the Catholic Priest tutored. He hinted that the electrical power was channeled from Naze high tension, as succor to the power supply from Polytechnic Nekede Road to the school which was vandalized for so many years before Fr. Okigbo assumed duty.

He also said, “I am delighted that my son, my first son attended the school, because I observed that students of the school were disciplined. During that time I decided that my first son will be a Catholic Priest, my son attended the school before proceeding to Peter Clever Seminary Ngor Okpala, he proceeded to St Andrews Cambridge, London, though he did not further the pastoral path, but the foundation was of greater importance”.

The outspoken leader said his children borrowed a leaf from the first son, noting that today his entire family are enjoying the impact of Fr. Okigbo’s good works as they did not go off-track. He said there is no way one will talk about his life without mentioning father Austin Okigbo.

He said unequivocally, “If my first son had not gone through the school, others may not know where to hold on to as addendum to our instructions as parents. They graduated from school with sound results and moral upbringing. Fr. Austin Okigbo really touched my life, spiritually and otherwise. As he celebrates his 25th year in priesthood, my humble prayer is this, God in his mercy will guide and protect him, he will remain steadfast in his divine calling, God will chase away evil spirits and adversaries, God will give him long life and prosperity. I am privileged to have contributed to his parish house and church building at Umuguma as well as that of Peter clever Seminary School, Ngor Okpala, when Rev. Fr. Anthony Njoku now monsignor was Rector. I helped restore electrical power supply. The monsignor’s successor, Rev. Fr. Raymond Okorigbo was also present during that period. It has been a source of blessing to me”.