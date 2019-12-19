MAN, PREGNANT WIFE KIDNAPPED IN IMO COMMUNITY

By Caleb Ordu
One of the members in Ilile Autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Onyinyechi Okaru and her newly married wife Amarachi have been allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons.
A source who spoke to Trumpeta said the incident happened in the evening of Wednesday on the road leading to Umukanne.
The victim who is said to be a strong and committed member of the watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement (WCCRM) was said to have been abducted while moving with his motorcycle.

