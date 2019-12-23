ORLU HIGH COURT RESTRAINS FORTUNATUS AWUBENNE NWOKENOCHIE, OTHERS OF OKORODURU EKWE

An Orlu High Court presided over by His Lordship Hon. Justice L.C. Azuama has restrained Fortunatus Awubenne Nwokenochie of Okoroduru Ekwe from installing himself or allowing himself to be installed as an Eze.

Ruling in an ex-parte application brought by the plaintiffs/applicants seeking an interim order of the court to restrain the 1st defendant from installing himself or allowing himself to be installed as an Eze.

The honourable Court ordered as follows: “I agree with counsel that this is an appropriate situation over which the order sought can be granted especially since the Court is seized of the issues in controversy between parties which ought to be settled or determined by this Court before any step is taken by any side however, accordingly this Court grants the order as prayed”

By this interim order given by the honourable court on Tuesday the 17™ day of December, 2019 the parties in the suit are restrained from taking any further step as regards to the subject matter of the suit pending the hearing of the motion for interlocutory injunction fixed for hearing on January 28, 2020.

Speaking of this paper, one of the counsel to the plaintiffs in the suit, Ikechukwu Dike Esq. said that the subject matter of the suit is the purported illegal creation of Okoroduru Ekwe as an autonomous community from the Parenth Ebenator Ekwe autonomous community by the Government of Rochas Okorocha at the Twilight of the administration and the purported illegal selection of the 1st defendant as an Eze of the said Okoroduruekwe.