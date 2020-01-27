Ogbuagu Reassures Constituents Of Good Representation, Commissions Market Project

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Member representing Ikeduru at the State House of Assembly, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu has reiterated his resolve to offer, qualitative representation to his constituents.

He made the assertion while commissioning about 13 blocks of stalls newly built at the Nkwo Imo market, in Amaimo, Ikeduru, Local Government Area of Imo state.

Addressing his people during the official opening ceremony of the market, the lawmaker, thanked the people for their show of love and selflessness in the support of his interest to represent them at the state House of Assembly.

He stated that the job of a lawmaker isn’t specifically lawmaking but in making sure that the living standards of constituents are also improved, in addition to other functions. He enjoined them to shun lawmakers who do not perform well.

Promising his constituents that the best is yet to come, he advised against hawking along the road and called on the market association not to collect levy for the next one year from traders.

Highpoint of the event was presentation of gifts and performances by Market Traders Association and Women Traders.

Lending his voice, a friend of Amb. Uche Ogbuagu and contractor, encouraged the people of Amaimo to rally round their lawmaker and give him the needed support for him to succeed, adding that the lawmaker has their best interest at heart.

Eulogizing the Ikeduru lawmaker, he promised to extend some contracts to the area to aid infrastructural development in the area.