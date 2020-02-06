Fresh facts have emerged how the new Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly will emerge.

Recall that immediately after the House resumed plenary after the Supreme Court ruling, the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon Okey Olekanma resigned from office throwing up the position for grabs.

Subsequently, majority of the lawmakers from Orlu zone who had hitherto joined PDP from their previous parties jumped overnight into APC by announcing their defection. Among them are Honourables Arthur Egwim, Ngozi Obiefule, Obinna Okwara, and those of APGA who moved to PDP, Amara Iwanyanwu, and Nnodimele.

Trumpeta was informed that their decision to join APC was borne out of the desire to grab the vacant Deputy Speaker Seat.

Two weeks after the seat has been vacant, it has been difficult for the House members to fill the gap created by Olekamma’s resignation. In the tradition of sharing political portfolios since Okigwe zone has office of the Speaker that of the Deputy goes to Orlu who has the Governor.

Findings by the newspaper have it that it has been difficult for the House to select a Deputy Speaker amongst them because of numerous interest of the contenders and the interest of the governor.

But a closer source to the Assembly who is a lawmaker said that who among the Orlu zone members from APC anointed by the governor will get the position. It was learnt that the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is taking his time to study each of the lawmakers before giving his nod for any of them. “The Speaker is searching for who to trust and bring into his inner camp. That anointed person will be the Speaker” the source added.

Trumpeta recalls that all the Orlu zone lawmakers who were elected in 2019 were neither from Uzodinma’s APC nor his political camp to be trusted for such privileged position.

Among other factors which included Federal constituency, the choice and influence of the governor will decide who occupies the position.

Trumpeta was further informed that the concerned Orlu zone lawmakers have been making concerned efforts to reach out to Uzodinma for consideration.