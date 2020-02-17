Imo PDP Secretariat Turns Worship Centers, As Members Close Final Prayers For Victory



Tunji Adedeji

There is anxiety in Imo state following the tension created in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment Review on the governorship elections in the state billed to be commence today (Tuesday ).

Supporters of PDP were seen at the people’s Democratic Party, PDP Secretariat’s along Okigwe road praying for the sacked Governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to be successful at the apex court review.

Some clergy in the Imo under the aegis of Ihedioha Prayer Force Movement and the entire members of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State appealed to the people to remain calm.

Apostle Okey Emmanuel, National Coordinator of Ihedioha Prayer Force Movement who spoke on behalf of the group said members of the group and members of the Peoples Democratic Party have embarked on fasting and prayers for the review to be in their favour.

The respected clergy who expressed confidence that Ihedioha would emerge victorious pointed out that Ihedioha Prayer Force Movement and members of the Peoples Democratic Party embarked on a week fasting and prayers for the review panel to return Ihedioha as Imo State Governor .

He said, as clergy, we foresee crises and we won’t like a situation where the generation of our unborn children suffer because of the inactions of some unscrupulous elements within our midst. So we are here to call upon God to restore our mandate”

Also speaking the PDP Chairman of Oru- East , Comrade Chidi Anasomba said PDP had embarked on a week fasting and prayers for the judgment to be in their favour ,noting that they have gathered at the party headquarters to end the prayers just as directed by the party leadership in Imo State.

Anasomba who revealed that Oru- East PDP concluded their fasting and prayers on Sunday at St Augustine Anglican Awo-mama said PDP felt shortchanged by the judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo State and we are praying to God to interfere and restore the mandate freely given to our party.

It was also learnt that loyalists of the ruling APC had embarked on fasting and prayers for the judgment review to be in their favour.