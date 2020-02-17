Imo ALGON Holds One Million March in Supporting Uzodinma



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Imo State chapter holds it’s one Million Man March in Support of Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, yesterday 17th February 2020.

The Association declares 7 days fasting and praying for the members, halls Supreme Court for restoring the mandate of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Chairman of the association Chief Emeka Osuorji made the statement during a press conference held at the APC state Secretariat along Okigwe road the Imo State chapter.

Speaking, Osuorji stated that” the 27 elected executive Chairman and Vice, Councillors , Supervisors and Appointees of the Local Government Area of Imo State hold the press conference to inform the world especially the good people of Imo State that the entire leadership, membership and followership of ALGON Imo State chapter do hereby register our total support , loyalty and solidarity to our Governor His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma, Executive Governor of Imo state”.

Hon. Osuorji further noted that the association wishes to commend the Supreme Court of Nigeria for the landmark judgment of 14 of January 2020 which according to him validated the wishes of Imo people by declaring Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

“I can authoritatively confirm to you ladies and gentlemen that distinguished senator Hope Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) overwhelming won the March 9th ,2019 Governorship election in Imo State .

ALGON boss further noted that Imo State ALGON as presently constituted, is in total support of the Governor and will do everything to defend the mandate freely given to His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma by the greatest number of Imo electorates .

“We restate our confidence in the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and it’s infallibility and believe that the APEX court cannot be cajoled into going back to send Imo people to political backwardness.

According to him ,”it is highly instructive to inform the general public, that the illegally declared Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha is highly averse to rule of law, Democratic principles and against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He also said that by suspending the validly elected council chairmen , Emeka Ihedioha demonstrated that he cannot be trusted with public office hence he has serially disobeyed Supreme Court Judgments within the period he held sway as the Governor of Imo State.