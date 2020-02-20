Imo in “Financial Distress” Says Governor Uzodimma



Meets Buhari, Seeks Refund of N32bn For Payment of Salary, Pension Arrears

Reports reaching Trumpeta has it that Senator Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state is of the view that the state is in financial quagmire if what he told President Muhammad Buhari on Thursday is considered.

Uzodimma reportedly met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention in the refund of over N32 billion he claimed predecessors reportedly spent on federal roads in the state.

Addressing state house correspondents after the meeting with Buhari, Uzodinma according to online reports was quoted to have said Imo is in “financial distress”.

The governor was said to have pleaded to the federal government to release the funds. According to him, if released, it will assist in clearing both salary and pension arrears.

He said the consultants he engaged discovered that at least N32 billion was spent on federal roads in the past.

The report further said Uzodinma used the opportunity to brief Buhari on the situation of things he met on the ground in the state.