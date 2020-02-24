IHEDIOHA VS UZODINMA: I’M TOTALLY COMMITTED TO GETTING JUSTICE – AGABI, SAN, .PDP CANDIDATES LEAD COUNSEL SAYS MERIT IN MATTER TO BE IGNORED



The lead Counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi, SAN, has reassured that He is committed to getting justice in the matter for review between Uzodinma and Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

Agabi said beyond any other thing, He is “emotionally committed to the matter before the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Agabi is one of those who see the Ihedioha vs Uzodinma issue as a clear case of injustice and an affront to the sanctity of our constitution.

Kanu Agabi who has been a SAN for over two decades, is also a 2-time former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice.

Agabi made this known when He spoke to our correspondent on the phone over rumors making round that he has withdrawn from the matter.

Agabi, full of surprise said, “Withdraw to where? There are merit in Ihedioha’s case. Myself and other members of the legal team are committed to getting justice at the Supreme Court and we believe in the Court to deliver Justice”.