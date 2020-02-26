Okigwe Senate Ex Speaker, Ihim Lauds Tony Chukwu’s Leadership Tips Okgiwe, Onuimo For Uwajimogu’s success



The recent stakeholders’ meeting of Okigwe zone leaders which held at the instance of Chief Tony Chukwu has attracted applause from the immediate past speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim.

Rt. Hon. Ihim while addressing newsmen in Owerri Tuesday, expressed appreciation over the leadership role of Chief Chukwu who he said, has by that singular action, restored sanity to the zone.

The former IMHA speaker equally lauded Chief Chukwu for his belief in equity and encouraged him and other leaders in Okigwe zone to continue in their effort to achieve peace and unity in the zone.

Ihim said, “Tony Chukwu has provided leadership stance and we appreciate him… Okigwe people are grateful for the appointment of their son, Chief Cosmos Iwu as Secretary to the State Government SSG, as well as retaining Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins as Speaker, Imo House of Assembly”. He pated Speaker Chiji on the back for his support to Governor Hope Uzodinma administration.

While commending Governor Uzodinma for recognizing Okigwe zone, the former speaker heaped praises on President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing an Okigwe son as minister.

Speaking further, Ihim insisted that the move as initiated by Chief Chukwu would make for unity and peace including reducing the cost of electioneering in Okigwe zone. He commanded the SSG, Chief Iwu and the Bishop of Okigwe Diocese for standing on the path of peace and calming frayed nerves.

On the issue of the particular local government to produce the next Senator of Okigwe, Ihim said it was the turn of Okigwe LGA after Isiala Mbano, Obowo, Ehime and Ihitte Uboma had produced senators each in the past.

Ihim hinted that a 12-man panel would be constituted to work out strategy for achieving equity in the zoning of Okigwe zone senate to Okigwe or Onuimo Local Government Areas.