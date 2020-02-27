OCDA Boss, Ikpamezie Resumes -Promises Better Days Ahead For Staffers



The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA Engr . Innocent Ikpamezie officially assumed office on Thursday, with a promise to reposition the commission and achieve resounding success in a short while.

His first day at work was greeted with a loud ovation as many workers were present at the office to welcome him.

In a meeting with members of staff upon resuming office, Innocent Ikpamezie noted that he was delighted to be at the Owerri Capital Development Authority stating that his duty was to work and harness the efficiency of the workforce.

The OCDA boss who said his dream was to make agency best among equals said he is willing and prepared to learn and enshrine a robust working relationship with members of staff while also promising to accommodate and welcome fresh ideas to move the commission forward.

The Mbaitoli born engineer charged the members of staff that his administration is open to constructive criticism to bring up germane issues to him promptly as he intends to run an open-door policy towards achieving the vision of the Gov Hope Uzodinma which is geared to impact the lives of citizens of the State.

Ikpamezie noted that the task before everyone in the commission was a daunting one, but expressed hopes that with collective support and maximum cooperation, the agency will achieve resounding success in the area of increasing the state revenue base.

The youthful Ikpamezie said” I thank Gov Hope Uzodinma for finding me worthy to man this establishment. Our Governor is a man who can’t stand the sight of a hungry person. Therefore, I will ensure we prioritize the welfare of staff. To fulfill this we will rebrand, starting with the welfare office”.

Further, he said “I thank you all for the warm welcome accorded me and seek for your optimum support and loyalty. If you challenge me to reposition OCDA for better you will never regret it, but the worst mistake any of you can do is to underrate me”, Ikpamezie said.

The OCDA boss, who described the Governor as a good man to work with, assured that just like his boss, Governor Uzodinma, he is ready and willing to work with all irrespective of their political affiliation, even as he appealed to them to help him make OCDA work again.

The resumption was greeted with loud ovation from the staff, who in their different comments, commended him for his openness and readiness to turn the place around.

They pledged their total support and assured him that soon OCDA will become a place of pride under his watch.