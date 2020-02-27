Transportation Hike Looms In Imo .As Bus-Imo Drivers Lament Complain Extortion And High Daily Tariff



Commercial drivers in Imo State have warned that the introduction of a mandatory daily toll ticket of N300 (three hundred naira) may lead to transport fare increase to the detriment of commuters who are citizens of the state.

Bus-Imo operators who spoke with newsmen, said the high cost of the new “Imo State Government consolidated daily toll ticket”, inscribed with the motto: Infrastructure Development Levy, Sanitation, IGR consolidated ticket, is unbearable, and as such may cause Hike in transportation.

The commercial drivers lamented that the introduction of the all-in-one ticket came at a time when drivers in the state are jubilating due to the absence of such high prize ticket.

The Bus-Imo operators said the past administration under Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha ordered the suspension of daily tolls, tickets and taxes from all commercial road users in the state.

The Drivers further revealed that the suspension came as a result of complaints of incessant harassment and extortion of commercial vehicle operators by alleged designates of the state government, who took turns to enforce payment of tickets with high price-tag.

Newsmen also gathered that during the brief chat with drivers that security agencies were directed to arrest those purported to be collecting such daily toll tickets on behalf of the government of Imo State.

The Bus-Imo operators while expressing dismay over the “Daily toll ticket” said most commercial drivers operating in Imo State may have no other option than to increase transport fare so as to earn enough money to carter for the needs of their families.

They however called on the Governor of the State and government institutions associated with transportation sector, to address the issue of high cost of daily toll ticket to prevent transportation hike.