Land Struggle: Commotion in Mbaise, Obowo, As Youths Burn Suspects House .. Police Apprehend Man Who Killed Brother, Housewife



By Tochi Onyeubi

Confusion and commotion have trailed wanton killings in different sections of the state, over misunderstanding arising from land dispute.

The killings it was learnt happened at Umungwa Autonomous community in Obowo LGA involving family members and Umuezeigwe in Amuzi, leaving two people dead.

In a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, one Dike Odinaka “f” had reported that her mother, Rita Dike “f” aged 41 was beaten up by one Chinedu Oduele “m” also known as Bishop and Onyekachi Oduele “m” all of Umuezigwe, Amuzi over issues arising from a piece of land on the 5th of February, 2020.

It was learnt that she had allegedly beaten up their father, one Boniface Oduele “m” who sent for his two sons, allegedly on a retaliation mission.

In the process, the late Rita Dike was beaten to a pulp and she slipped into coma and subsequently gave up the ghost in the hospital she was receiving treatment.

“On the 29/02/2020 at about 1100hrs, one Odinaka Dike ‘f’ reported to the station that her mother one Rita Dike ‘f’ aged 41yrs was beaten up on 5/02/2020 by one Chinedu Oduele ‘m’ alias Bishop and one Onyekachi Oduele ‘m’ alias ‘Papa’ all of Umuezeigwe Amuzi”.

“The crux of the matter is that both families had been involved in a running battle in relation to a piece of land, as a result there was disagreement between one Boniface Oduele ‘m’, the father of Onyekachi and Chinedu Oduele, as such the said Rita Dike was alleged to have beaten up Boniface Oduele, whom then invited his sons to return home, which they did and he was alleged to have instructed them to beat up the woman which they also did, sequel to that the woman went into coma and was rushed to the hospital where she gave up the ghost.”

“In view of the development, irate youths from Mbaise (the village of the woman) mobilized to the premises of Boniface Oduele and set the house ablaze.”

“However, the said Boniface Oduele has been arrested while efforts are on to arrest his two fleeing sons.”

In a related development, one Chibuzo Nwagbara was reported to have murdered his half brother, Elijah Nwagbara over running battle in their family land at Umuakpa Umungwa Autonomous Community in Obowo LGA.

The suspect has since been apprehended and investigation ongoing.

“On the 1st day of March, 2020 at about 2230hrs, the command received a report of a case of murder, as a result of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) incharge Obowo Division led a team of policemen to Umuakpa Umungwa Autonomous Community, Obowo LGA and met the corpse of one Elijah Nwagbara ‘m’ in the pool of his own blood allegedly murdered by his half brother one Chibuzo Nwagbara, whom absconded after committing the crime.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both brothers has been involved in a running battle over their family land, as such they said Chibuzo picked up a knife and went to where the deceased was lying down and stabbed him to death.”

“Sequel to the above, irate youths invaded the house of the suspect and set it ablaze.”

“However, the suspect was later arrested at Alaike Umuoyota Autonomous Community in Umuahia, Abia State, while investigation continues.”