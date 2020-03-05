Salary Delay in Imo: Ministry Workers Panic Over 30% Omitted In February Payment



By Okey Alozie

Imo workers at the State Secretariat is said to be in some form of confusion over the erroneous omission in salary payment of workers especially those in the ministries and parastatals.

Trumpeta gathered that one of the worst hit in the said omission is the ministry of agriculture and petroleum resources, office of head of services.

Other ministries this paper gathered include works ministry, land and survey, housing and economic planning.

The affected workers are mostly those below level eight (8). Information revealed that they crying workers want to go on demonstration on Monday at Imo Government House Owerri to complain to the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The salary omission of February payment has paralyzed activities at Imo State Secretariat located along Port Harcourt road Owerri.

Investigative report revealed that the problem came up as a result of improper filling of the workers data.

Many of the workers could not submit their proper details for proper data capturing coupled with their in ability to fill the civil service forms that were distributed recently to the various ministries

Many of the workers as we gathered ignored the form because they were asked to fill their bank verification and phone numbers.

We gathered that nearly 30% of Imo workers from various ministries could not get their February salary.

Another side of the story is that those in accounts department of various ministries are alleged to have swung into action to extort money from those with salary problem.

In the petroleum department it was gathered that those in the account section demand for money and other things.